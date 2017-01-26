Catholic World News

March for Life: 20,000 expected at National Prayer Vigil for Life

January 26, 2017

Over 20,000 people are expected to take part in the National Prayer Vigil for Life, which begins this evening at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

The vigil, which precedes the March for Life, begins with a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and concludes tomorrow morning with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans. Confession, holy hours, the Rosary, and the Liturgy of the Hours are also scheduled during the vigil.

