US public favors ‘significant restrictions’ on abortion, new poll confirms

January 25, 2017

A new national poll has confirmed that most Americans want “significant restrictions” on abortion.

A slim majority (52%) of respondents identify themselves as “pro-choice,” the Marist poll found, while 42% say they are pro-life. However, when asked more specific questions, solid majorities supported legal restrictions on the practice.

An overwhelming majority (91%) of those who had favored Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy said they wanted restrictions on abortion. More surprisingly, a majority (55%) of Hillary Clinton’s supporters said the same.

More ominously, only 60% of those surveyed agreed that health-care professionals should not be required to participate in abortions if they objected to the procedure.

