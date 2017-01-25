Action Alert!
As we near the end of the month, we need a boost to meet our January expenses. $6,805 to go! Your solidarity will make the difference!
Catholic World News

Staff distressed by cost-cutting changes at Vatican Radio

January 25, 2017

Vatican Radio employers have been shocked by abrupt changes in the broadcast schedule, the French daily La Croix reports.

Vatican Radio is no longer an independent agency; it has been absorbed into the new Secretariat for Communications. And the budget for radio broadcasts has been cut back severely, with a great deal of programming eliminated already and other programs facing the budgetary axe. “What shocks us is the brutality with which these decisions are made,” said a French radio staffer.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.