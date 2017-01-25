Catholic World News

Staff distressed by cost-cutting changes at Vatican Radio

January 25, 2017

Vatican Radio employers have been shocked by abrupt changes in the broadcast schedule, the French daily La Croix reports.

Vatican Radio is no longer an independent agency; it has been absorbed into the new Secretariat for Communications. And the budget for radio broadcasts has been cut back severely, with a great deal of programming eliminated already and other programs facing the budgetary axe. “What shocks us is the brutality with which these decisions are made,” said a French radio staffer.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!