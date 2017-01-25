Catholic World News

Fighting in Kachin destabilized region, bishops tell Myanmar’s leader

January 25, 2017

Four Catholic bishops from the Kachin province of Myanmar met recently with the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to discuss the continued fighting in the region.

The bishops expressed their concern about government military actions—especially air raids and artillery bombardments—against ethnic separatist forces in the region. Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam of Bamaw said: “We stressed how the fighting leads to more displaced people, insecurity and difficulty dispensing humanitarian assistance, so we appealed to Suu Kyi to help reduce sporadic fighting in ethnic areas.”

