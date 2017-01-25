Catholic World News

SNAP director resigned just before lawsuit was filed

January 25, 2017

The national director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) resigned from his post just days before a lawsuit was filed against the group.

David Clohessy, who had been director of SNAP, said that his resignation was unrelated to the suit brought by a former fundraiser, which alleges that the group solicited donations from plaintiffs’ lawyers in exchange for providing them with clients. “I’m just ready for something different,” he said.

SNAP announced that Clohessy had “voluntarily resigned,” with an effective date of last December 31. The announcement of his departure did not come until after the lawsuit was filed in Illinois.

