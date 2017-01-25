Catholic World News

Iraqi patriarch: inciting violence against other religions should be a crime

January 25, 2017

The head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, said that it should be a crime to incite violence against those who profess other religions.

Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako said that the “toxins of hatred” should be removed from school curricula in a post-ISIS Iraq.

He also welcomed “the civilized and ethical stance of the United Arab Emirates in passing a law to criminalize and to hold accountable all religious discourses that intimidate coexistence as well as fuel and sow sedition among people.”

Iraq, a nation of 38.1 million, is 99% Muslim.

