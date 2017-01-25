Catholic World News

India: evangelist in coma following police interrogation

January 25, 2017

A Protestant evangelist in Hyderabad, India, suffered a brain hemorrhage and fell into a coma following a police interrogation, according to World Watch Monitor, which reports on the persecution of Christians.

K. A. Swamy, an engineering professor, was distributing Bibles and tracts near a Hindu temple. According his brother-in-law, Swamy has been interrogated by police several times before, but “this time he just couldn’t take it.”

India is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, and 2% Christian.

