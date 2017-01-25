Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl’s prayer at President Trump’s inaugural prayer service

January 25, 2017

Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington offered a prayer for the United States during the interfaith inaugural prayer service on January 21.

The service, attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence, took place on January 21 at the Episcopal Church’s National Cathedral in Washington.

Cardinal Wuerl prayed:

Almighty God, you have given us this good land as our heritage. Make us always remember your generosity and constantly do your will. Bless our land with honest industry, sound learning, and an honorable way of life. Save us from violence, discord, and confusion; from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way. Make us who come from many nations with many different languages a united people. Defend our liberties and give those whom we have entrusted with the authority of government the spirit of wisdom, that there might be justice and peace in our land. When times are prosperous, let our hearts be thankful; and, in troubled times, do not let our trust in you fail. We ask all this through Jesus Christ our Lord

