Ivory Coast: bishops warn tensions inhibit reconciliation after civil warfare

January 24, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Ivory Coast have warned that a “deleterious climate” is blocking the path to reconciliation in the African country, which was shaken by violent upheavals for a decade from 2001 to 2011.

The bishops reported that clashes continue, and the trials of leaders charged with responsibility for past bloodshed are feeding new resementment, “instead of calming people down.” They suggested release of all the people who have been imprisoned because of the country’s unrest with assurances of fair trials for those accused of crimes.

