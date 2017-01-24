Catholic World News

Italian cardinal cautions on living-will legislation

January 24, 2017

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference, has raised questions about legislation that would allow for living wills, saying that he is “not a little concerned” about how the measures would treat end-of-life issues.

Cardinal Bagnasco said that the legislation, as it stands, would treat care—such as the provision of nutrition and water—as equivalent to treatment. He called for changes that would ensure compassionate care for those who are terminally ill, while allowing for the discontinuation of extraordinary or burdensome treatment.

