Italians at their best in response to earthquake, cardinal says

January 24, 2017

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference, said that the public reaction to a series of destructive earthquakes in the center of the country have shown “the best face of our country: our people, ready to put their lives at risk to save others’ lives, willing to give up something of theirs to share it with those who have lost everything.”

The cardinal said that the tragedy caused by the earthquake has had the welcome side-effect of creating “a full common purpose.”

