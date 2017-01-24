Catholic World News

Filipino president looses obscene tirade against Catholic Church

January 24, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines unleashed an obscenity-laced tirade against the Catholic Church on January 24, charging that corruption is rampant among the clergy.

“I challenge the Catholic Church,” Duterte said in an address to the families of deceased members of the country’s special forces. “You all smell bad—corruption and all,” he said, in a remark aimed at the Filipino Catholic hierarchy.

Duterte’s attack on the Church came as he defended his aggressive campaign against drug trafficking. Catholic leaders have been vocal in denouncing the violence of that campaign, which has involved the lynching of thousands of people suspected as drug dealers.

In his diatribe against the hierarchy, Duterte recommended a book alleging that bishops and priests live luxurious lives. He said that he could write the same sort of book himself, detailing the affairs of bishops with women.

