New exposé: no prenatal care at Planned Parenthood

January 24, 2017

Although Planned Parenthood officials frequently say that their clinics offer valuable prenatal care, a new undercover survey finds that most Planned Parenthood clinics turn away women who ask for that help.

Live Action, a pro-life group, recorded calls to dozens of Planned Parenthood clinics across the US. Of the 97 facilities contacted, only five offered any kind of prenatal help. In most cases, receptionists quickly told the caller that Planned Parenthood does not offer that sort of service.

“Planned Parenthood offers abortions, so they don’t offer prenatal care,” said a typical clinic staffer.

