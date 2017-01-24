Catholic World News

Vatican envoy concludes visit to Aleppo

January 24, 2017

On January 23, Msgr. Giampietro Dal Toso concluded a six-day visit to Aleppo—the first official visit by a representative of the Holy See since the recent end of the fighting there.

The prelate, an official of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, met with the city’s Christians, with members of various Catholic organizations, with refugees, and with civic and Muslim leaders.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!