German prelates criticize government over Afghan deportations

January 24, 2017

The German Bishops’ Conference, joined by a Lutheran body, has criticized the German government for its decision to repatriate 11,900 Afghan migrants whose asylum requests have been denied.

Some 250,000 Afghans now live in Germany, according to Deutsche Welle.

“No one should be sent back to a region where his life is threatened by war and violence,” said Archbishop Stefan Heße of Hamburg, chairman of the bishops’ migration commission, and his Lutheran counterpart.

