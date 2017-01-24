Catholic World News
Caritas: refugees at risk from abnormal weather
January 24, 2017
Caritas, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, warned that refugees in northern Greece and Serbia are at risk of freezing to death because of an abnormally cold winter.
“What happened in the last days is too much for everyone, not only refugees,” said Maria Alverti, director of Caritas Greece. “There are a lot of snowbound villages. There is no running water because the pipes have broken due to the extreme cold. Electricity is failing down in many camps.”
