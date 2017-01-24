Catholic World News

Bishops call Israeli occupation of West Bank, Gaza a ‘scandal’

January 24, 2017

At the conclusion of a recent visit to the Holy Land, bishops from eight nations decried the situation in areas occupied by Israel following the Six Day War in 1967.

“For 50 years the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza have languished under occupation, violating the human dignity of both Palestinians and Israelis,” the bishops of the Holy Land Coordination said in a statement. “This is a scandal to which we must never become accustomed.”

“As bishops we implore Christians in our home countries to recognize our own responsibility for prayer, awareness and action,” they continued, as they called for nonviolent resistance, the promotion of the two-state solution, opposition to settlements in the West Bank, and humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!