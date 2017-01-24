Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to polygamy law

January 24, 2017

The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging Utah’s state law against polygamy.

Kody Brown, whose television show features him and his four wives, had sought to challenge the law and won an initial court victory in 2013. A federal appeals court later ruled that Brown lacked the legal standing to challenge the law because he had not faced prosecution.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that prosecutors in Utah are hesitant to press charges against polygamists out of fear that the state law will be overturned.

