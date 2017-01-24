Catholic World News

Cardinal applauds Trump executive order on ‘Mexico City policy’

January 24, 2017

Cardinal Timothy Dolan has welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order reinstating the “Mexico City policy.”

Announced under President Reagan at a 1984 UN conference in Mexico City, the policy was rescinded by President Clinton, reinstated by the second President Bush, and rescinded again by President Obama.

“We applaud President Trump’s action today to restore the Mexico City policy, which withholds taxpayer funds from foreign non-governmental organizations that promote or perform abortions overseas, often in violation of the host country’s own laws,” said Cardinal Dolan, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

He added:

This is a welcome step toward restoring and enforcing important federal policies that respect the most fundamental human right—the right to life—as well as the long-standing, bipartisan consensus against forcing Americans to participate in the violent act of abortion.

