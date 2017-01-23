Catholic World News

Nuns joined in Women’s March

January 23, 2017

America magazine has profiled some of the women religious who participated in the Women’s March in Washington.

Sister Simone Campbell, who heads the Network lobby, was one of the speakers at the pre-march rally. Sister Patricia Chapell, executive director of Pax Christi USA, also played a role. “I believe in the social teachings of the Catholic Church,” she said, explaining her decision to join in a demonstration that gave top priority to legal abortion.

