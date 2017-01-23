Catholic World News

Vatican Museums launch new multimedia web site

January 23, 2017

The Vatican Museums has unveiled a multimedia web site, which enables visitors to explore thousands of items from the vast collection.

The web site—the product of three years of work—includes 4,000 images of the Vatican’s art works. There are also more than 50 videos, including virtual tours of the museums. The site is accessible in English, Italian, Spanish, French, and German language versions.

At a January 23 press conference, Barbara Jatta, the newly installed director of the Vatican Museums, said that the site will eventually include images of the 20,000 items currently on display to visitors at the museums. (Even that figure reflects only a small proportion of the Vatican collection, much of which is kept in storage.)

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!