Mafia, terrorism feed ‘culture of death,’ Pope says

January 23, 2017

The Mafia is “an expression of the culture of death,” Pope Francis said in a January 23 address to members of Italy’s National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate.

“The money of the dirty deals of Mafia crimes is stained with blood, and produces iniquitous power,” the Pope said. “We are all aware that the devil enters ‘through the pockets;‘ the first corruption is there.”

The Holy Father saluted the law-enforcement officials for their courage and hard work, saying that it is “difficult and risky but more indispensable than ever.” He urged them to be particularly energetic in working against “human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants: these are extremely grave crimes that afflict the weakest of the weak.”

“Those who flee their own countries as a result of war, violence, and persecution have a right to receive an adequate reception and suitable protection in countries that define themselves as civilized,” the Pope said.

