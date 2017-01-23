Catholic World News

Trump executive order reinstates ‘Mexico City policy’

January 23, 2017

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning the use of federal funds to promote abortion overseas.

The executive order reinstates the “Mexico City policy” that was first adopted by President Reagan, blocking the flow of taxpayer money to organizations that use the funds for abortions. The policy was rescinded by President Clinton, reinstated by President Bush, and rescinded again by President Obama—all by executive orders issued soon after they took office.

Trump’s action fulfills a campaign promise to pro-life supporters. The executive order does not yet fulfill Trump’s promise to cut off all federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!