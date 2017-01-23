Catholic World News

Pope Francis: pray for Christian unity, earthquake victims

January 23, 2017

Following his January 22 Angelus address, Pope Francis called on those gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the intention of Christian unity as well as for recent victims of earthquakes in central Italy.

“We are in the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity,” the Pope said. “I invite you to persevere in prayer, so that Jesus’ desire is fulfilled: ‘that they may all be one.’”

After inviting those present to join him in praying a Hail Mary for earthquake victims and those who are suffering from heavy snow in central Italy, the Pope recalled the lunar new year.

“In the Far East and in several parts of the world, millions of men and women are preparing to celebrate the lunar New Year on January 28,” he said. “May my warm greeting reach all their families, with the wish that they become increasingly a school in which one learns to respect the other, to communicate and look after one another in a selfless way.”

