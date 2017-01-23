Catholic World News

8 beatification causes advance

January 23, 2017

In a January 20 audience with the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis approved the publication of decrees that advance eight sainthood causes.

In approving a decree on a miracle attributed to the intercession of Ven. Arsenio da Trigolo (1849-1909), the Pontiff has paved the way for the beatification of the Capuchin Franciscan priest, who founded the Sisters of Our Lady of Consolation.

Pope Francis also approved decrees on the heroic virtues of seven servants of God, who may now be honored with the title “venerable”:

Father Raymundo Jardón Herrera (1887-1934), a Mexican diocesan priest

Father Juan Sáez Hurtado (1897-1982), a Spanish diocesan priest

Father Ignazio Beschin (1880-1952), a Franciscan priest

Father Joseph Vandor (1909-79), a Hungarian Salesian priest who ministered in Cuba

Father Francesco Convertini (1898-1976), an Italian Salesian priest who ministered in India

Sister Maria Addolorata De Pascali (1897-1981), foundress of the Sisters Disciples of the Sacred Heart

Jan Tyranowski (1900-47), a Polish Catholic layman who had a profound influence on Pope St. John Paul II

