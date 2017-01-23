8 beatification causes advance
January 23, 2017
In a January 20 audience with the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis approved the publication of decrees that advance eight sainthood causes.
In approving a decree on a miracle attributed to the intercession of Ven. Arsenio da Trigolo (1849-1909), the Pontiff has paved the way for the beatification of the Capuchin Franciscan priest, who founded the Sisters of Our Lady of Consolation.
Pope Francis also approved decrees on the heroic virtues of seven servants of God, who may now be honored with the title “venerable”:
- Father Raymundo Jardón Herrera (1887-1934), a Mexican diocesan priest
- Father Juan Sáez Hurtado (1897-1982), a Spanish diocesan priest
- Father Ignazio Beschin (1880-1952), a Franciscan priest
- Father Joseph Vandor (1909-79), a Hungarian Salesian priest who ministered in Cuba
- Father Francesco Convertini (1898-1976), an Italian Salesian priest who ministered in India
- Sister Maria Addolorata De Pascali (1897-1981), foundress of the Sisters Disciples of the Sacred Heart
- Jan Tyranowski (1900-47), a Polish Catholic layman who had a profound influence on Pope St. John Paul II
