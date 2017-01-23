Catholic World News

Vatican blessing of lambs for Feast of St. Agnes

January 23, 2017

Following an annual tradition, Pope Francis received two blessed lambs on January 21, the memorial of St. Agnes. The rite took place in the Chapel of Pope Urban VIII in the Apostolic Palace.

The wool shorn from these lambs will be woven into pallia: white stoles with six black crosses, worn by metropolitan archbishops.

The pallia will be placed in an urn near St. Peter’s tomb until June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, when the Pope will bless them. Apostolic nuncios will present the pallia to the archbishops at a later time.

