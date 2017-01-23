Catholic World News

Paraguay’s president meets with Pope

January 23, 2017

Horacio Cartes, Paraguay’s president since 2013, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on January 20.

Cartes also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the parties discussed integral human development, poverty, peace with society, and the regional development of democratic institutions.

The South American nation of 6.9 million is 90% Catholic and 6% Protestant.

