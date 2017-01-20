Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury: remember ‘lasting damage’ from Reformation

January 20, 2017

The Archbishop of Canterbury, worldwide leader of the Anglican Communion, has encouraged a recognition that the Protestant Reformation did grave damage it wrought to the cause of Christian unity.

In a message also signed by Anglican Archbishop John Sentamu of York, commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Dr. Justin Welby said that the Reformation brought “great blessings,” but also great suffering. The Anglican leaders note that during the years of religous struffle, “many suffered persecution and even death at the hands of others claiming to know the same Lord.”

The split within Western Christianity, the statement observed, caused long-lasting damage “to the unity of the Church, in defiance of the clear command of Jesus Christ to unity in love.” The memory of the Reformation, the Anglican archbishops suggest, “should also lead us to repent of our part in perpetuating divisions.”

The Anglican leaders’ statement did not directly refer to the persecution of Catholics in England or the seizure of Catholic churches, monasteries, and convents by the Church of England.

