Maltese bishop denies threatening to suspend priests who balk at Communion for divorced/remarried

January 20, 2017

A bishop of Malta has denied rumors that he had threatened to suspend any priest who refused to administer Communion to Catholics who are divorced and remarried.

According to a report that had circulated quickly over the internet, Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo had made the threat. Bishop Grech is one of the Maltese bishops who issued guidelines for the implementation of Amoris Laetitia, encouraging Catholics in irregular unions to receive Communion if they felt “at peace with God” after a process of discernment.

However, the Gozo diocese has issued a statement that the rumor is “absolutely false,” and no such threat has been issued.

