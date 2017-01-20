Catholic World News

Pope offers congratulations, prayers to President Trump on inauguration

January 20, 2017

Pope Francis sent US President Donald Trump his greetings, and an assurance of his prayers, on his Inauguration day.

The Pope voiced his hope that Trump would be “guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people,” and said that the country’s success should be “measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast, and those in need..”

The full text of the papal message:

Upon your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America, I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office. At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far-sighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide. Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door. With these sentiments, I ask the Lord to grant you and your family, and all the beloved American people, his blessings of peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!