Catholic World News

Taiwan’s president tells Pope she hopes for ‘new era’ of relations with Beijing

January 20, 2017

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan has written a letter to Pope Francis lauding his recent Message for the World Day of Peace.

In her letter—dated January 5, and released on January 20—President Tsai wrote that “Taiwan and mainland China were once embroiled in a zero-sum conflict that caused tension in the region and anxiety among our peoples.”

“In contrast, today people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait enjoy stable lives and normal exchanges under peaceful separate governance,” she said. “I aspire to live up to your words as I devote myself to enhancing the wellbeing of the Taiwanese people and creating a new era for cross-strait peace.”

The Holy See is one of only 21 states that maintain full diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The nation of 23.5 million is 5% Christian, with 93% professing Buddhist or Taoist beliefs.

