Cardinal Dolan calls for participation in novena for life

January 20, 2017

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, who chairs the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has invited Christians to take part in the annual “9 Days for Life” novena around the anniversary of the infamous Roe v. Wade decision.

The novena begins on January 21.

“We’re praying for a lot of things this month, including racial harmony, Christian unity, and the protection of all human life,” the prelate said. “As we pray for that unity, I invite our brothers and sisters in Christ to join in the ‘9 Days for Life’ prayer campaign. Together, our prayers and actions can witness to the dignity of the human person.”

