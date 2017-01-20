Catholic World News

USCCB awards $2.3M to projects in Eastern Europe

January 20, 2017

The Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has awarded over $2.3 million to fund 75 projects.

“A new generation of Catholics in Central and Eastern Europe needs our support as they continue to face the ongoing consequences of decades of Communist rule,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, the subcommittee’s chairman.

The grants are funded by a collection that is taken up in many dioceses on Ash Wednesday. The subcommittee awarded $4.7 million in grants in June 2016 and $2.5 million in January 2016.

