Pope thanks organizers of exhibit on Jubilees

January 19, 2017

Pope Francis met on January 19 with the organizers of a public exhibit that focused on the history of Jubilee years.

The exhibit, entitled Antiquorum Habet, was on display last March through July in the Italian Senate. The Pope thanked the Senate for hosting the show, as well as the organizers and volunteers. He remarked that the exhibit provided an interesting perspective on the history of Rome:

From 1300 onwards, every Jubilee has marked the history of Rome: from the architecture for welcoming pilgrims to the art of aid and charitable activities. But there is an essential element, the heart of every Holy Year, which we must never lose sight of: in the Jubilee we encounter the goodness of God and the fragility of man, who is always in need of the love and forgiveness of the Father.

