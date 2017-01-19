Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate laments lack of missionary commitment

January 19, 2017

A Nigerian archbishop said in a recent homily that a lack of a sense of missionary urgency among priests and religious is the greatest challenge facing the Church in Africa’s most populous nation.

Archbishop Mathew Man’Oso Ndagoso of Kaduna said that “many in our generation seem to have been infected with the deadly virus of complacency, lethargy, and nonchalance.”

“We like to bask in the euphoria of our being the first and well established Roman Catholic Church founded on Peter the Rock, with no sense of urgency to proclaim the Gospel,” he continued. “Before our very own eyes we see wolves in sheep’s clothing poaching and devouring our sheep, without any serious concern except that of assuring and reassuring ourselves that when some leave, others will come in on their own because we are, one, holy, catholic and apostolic.”

The nation of 186.1 million is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs.

