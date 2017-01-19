Catholic World News

French, German bishops issue statement on child migrants

January 19, 2017

Reflecting on Pope Francis’s message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the bishops’ conferences of France and Germany recently issued a joint statement on the plight of child migrants in Europe.

The number of child migrants increased from 23,000 in 2014 to almost 100,000 in 2015, and the bishops said that “as Christians, this reality cannot leave us indifferent.”

The bishops called upon Christians to pray and advocate on child migrants’ behalf and asked political leaders to work to ensure that child migrants lead a “dignified life.”

