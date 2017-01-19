Italian cardinal: ‘populism does not solve problems’
In a recent meeting with journalists, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Genoa said that populism is not the answer to the problems facing Europe.
The prelate is president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences.
Populism “is not an answer to the problems and challenges of our time,” he said. “It takes advantage of and feeds on discontent, but cannot control it. Instead, we need a new synthesis, a global vision to look to the future with hope.”
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 12:03 PM ET USA
I respectfully disagree with his Eminence. I find "populism" to be much more compatible with God-given dignity and liberty of each and every human being, than a "global vision."