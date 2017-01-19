Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Reformation’s 500th anniversary is ‘privileged occasion’ for living the faith

January 19, 2017

Pope Francis received an ecumenical delegation from Finland on January 19 and said that 2017, the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, is “for Catholics and Lutherans a privileged occasion to live the faith more authentically, in order to rediscover the Gospel together, and to seek and witness to Christ with renewed vigor.”

The Scandinavian nation of 5.5 million is 74% Lutheran.

“The intention of Martin Luther 500 years ago was to renew the Church, not divide her,” the Pope said, as he stressed the importance of theological dialogue. He also expressed hope that by the Holy Spirit’s action, “we will be able to find further convergence on points of doctrine and the moral teaching of the Church, and will be able to draw ever closer to full and visible unity.”

