Pope Francis: Reformation’s 500th anniversary is ‘privileged occasion’ for living the faith
January 19, 2017
Pope Francis received an ecumenical delegation from Finland on January 19 and said that 2017, the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, is “for Catholics and Lutherans a privileged occasion to live the faith more authentically, in order to rediscover the Gospel together, and to seek and witness to Christ with renewed vigor.”
The Scandinavian nation of 5.5 million is 74% Lutheran.
“The intention of Martin Luther 500 years ago was to renew the Church, not divide her,” the Pope said, as he stressed the importance of theological dialogue. He also expressed hope that by the Holy Spirit’s action, “we will be able to find further convergence on points of doctrine and the moral teaching of the Church, and will be able to draw ever closer to full and visible unity.”
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:52 AM ET USA
The Council of Trent would be much more worthy of commemoration. Besides that, the division of Christian Europe in the times of Lutheran Reformation, had more to do with politics than theology.
-
Posted by: koinonia -
Today 7:30 AM ET USA
Luther believed in an invisible Church - sola scriptura. He used the most vitriolic language to condemn the hierarchy and sacraments of the Church as vain man-made structures that are impediments to salvation. He put to an end in his theology a Catholic understanding of sanctifying grace. Men cannot be sanctified, only covered. As we move forward in our understandings of marriage, divorce and sacramental communion is it possible a Lutheran strain of mercy and grace is inexorably taking hold?