Catholic World News

US prelates welcome next synod’s preparatory document

January 19, 2017

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark and Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia have issued a joint statement welcoming the release of the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod of Bishops, whose theme is “young people, the faith, and vocational discernment.”

Cardinal Tobin chairs the US bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations, while Archbishop Chaput chairs the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth.

Referring to the document as a “compass,” the prelates prayed that it “will guide our steps as we walk alongside our young people in preparing for this global conversation. We also pray that youth and young adults across the United States, and those who minister to and with them, will help us more fully understand the experience of young people in our Church and in our country.”

They added, “May all young people respond generously to the vocation and mission the Lord Jesus is calling them to daily—to take up His cross, and to follow Him wherever He invites them.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!