Rising attacks on Christians in India

January 19, 2017

During the typical week in India, there are ten incidents of anti-Christian violence, such as church burnings or attacks on clerics, The Guardian reported.

“There is a clear pattern of rising religious intolerance across the Indian sub-continent, which affects many millions of Christians,” said Lisa Pearce of Open Doors UK & Ireland, a group that advocates on behalf of persecuted Christians.

“Religious nationalists attempt to forcibly convert people to the dominant faith of their nation, often turning to violence when community discrimination and non-violent oppression do not succeed in imposing their religious beliefs on minority Christians,” she added.

The nation of 1.27 billion is 80% Hindu and 14% Muslim.

