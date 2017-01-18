Catholic World News

Farm animals gather in St. Peter’s Square for annual observance

January 18, 2017

St. Peter’s Square was filled with farm animals on January 17, for the annual “Farm under the Sky,” organized by Italian farmers’ groups on the feast of St. Anthony the Abbot.

St. Anthony is the patron of livestock, and the square in front of the Vatican basilica was filled with pigs, cattle, chicken, and goats for the occasion.

