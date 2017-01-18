Catholic World News

Irish primate urges statesmanship after collapse of government in Northern Ireland

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh has called upon political leaders in Northern Ireland to “sustain the painstaking progress which many of you and your predecessors helped to deliver” after the collapse of a coalition government.

“The premature collapse of our political institutions so soon after the last election is a serious matter for all of us and cannot be taken lightly,” the archbishop said in an open letter to political leaders. He urged political leaders to avoid partisanship, to show courageous leadership, and to recognize the need for “making sacrifices, offering compromise, and building bridges” to protect the common good.

