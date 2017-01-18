Catholic World News

Catholic nun told she cannot wear habit in Nebraska school

January 18, 2017

A Catholic religious sister has been told that she cannot wear her habit while teaching in a Nebraska secondary school.

Sister Madeleine Miller was hired to teach in a public school in Norfolk, but informed that she would not be allowed to wear her habit in the classroom. The policy was based on an old anti-Catholic law, enacted in 1919, which bars distinctive religious garb.

A move is now underway to repeal the old law.

