Catholic World News

Catholic nun told she cannot wear habit in Nebraska school

January 18, 2017

A Catholic religious sister has been told that she cannot wear her habit while teaching in a Nebraska secondary school.

Sister Madeleine Miller was hired to teach in a public school in Norfolk, but informed that she would not be allowed to wear her habit in the classroom. The policy was based on an old anti-Catholic law, enacted in 1919, which bars distinctive religious garb.

A move is now underway to repeal the old law.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!