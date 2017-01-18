Catholic World News

Pope remains popular with American public, poll shows

January 18, 2017

Pope Francis has maintained his high approval ratings among Americans, a new Pew Research poll finds.

The survey found that 70% of all respondents give the Pope a favorable rating, with only 19% viewing him unfavorably. Those figures are up from March 2013, at the start of his pontificate, when 57% gave him a favorable rating.

Among Catholics the Pope’s standing is even higher, with 87% giving him a favorable rating.

