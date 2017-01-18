Catholic World News

Vatican stamp to honor Luther

January 18, 2017

The Vatican will issue a stamp to honor Martin Luther this year, marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The Vatican regularly issues stamps to mark special occasions and to honor individuals. In the past, stamps have been issued to honor non-Catholics, but never to honor a non-Catholic for religious leadership.

