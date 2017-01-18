Catholic World News

New earthquakes strike central Italy, rattle Rome

January 18, 2017

A series of earthquakes shook central Italy on January 18, with the epicenter near the town of Amatrice, which was devastated by quakes last year.

The tremors were clearly felt in Rome, near 90 miles from the epicenter, and in Assisi—also about 90 miles away—authorities closed the basilica of St. Mary of the Angels to check for structural damage.

In the region of Amatrice, only one death was reported on the day of the new tremors, but officials said that the situation was “apocalyptic,” with many people already living in temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed by last year’s earthquakes. Snow is now covering the region, and the residents are coping with cold as well as disruptions in communications.

