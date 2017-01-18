Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood coached staff to cover up child abuse, former employee discloses

January 18, 2017

A former Planned Parenthood employee has said that the organization trained its counselors to skirt laws requiring them to report the sexual abuse of young girls.

In 2011, an undercover investigation by the pro-life group Live Action found that Planned Parenthood abortion clinics made no effort to notify authorities when underage girls reported that they were sexually involved with older men. Following that episode, Planned Parenthood briefed employees on how to respond to such situations.

Now Ramona Trevino, who once worked for Planned Parenthood, reports that the briefings were not designed to help protect young women. Instead, she said, employees were instructed on how to identify investigators.

