Bishop interprets Amoris Laetitia in manner consistent with prior papal teaching

January 18, 2017

Bishop Steven Lopes of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter has issued “A Pledged Troth,” a pastoral letter on Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

Bishop Lopes, who shepherds communities of former Anglicans in the United States and Canada, writes that Amoris Laetitia “boldly presents God’s plan for marriage.”

In a brief section on the pastoral accompaniment of couples who have remarried outside the Church, Bishop Lopes interprets Amoris Laetitia in a manner consistent with prior papal teaching, stating that such persons may be absolved and admitted to Holy Communion if they are “committed to complete continence.”

Bishop Lopes worked from 2005 until 2015 as a staff member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

