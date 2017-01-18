Catholic World News

Prelate: Iraqi Christians don’t want ‘humanitarian corridor’

January 18, 2017

The Syriac Catholic archbishop of Mosul said that Iraqi Christians wish to live in harmony with others throughout the country and do not wish to be confined to a “humanitarian corridor” set aside for Christians.

According to Bishop Oscar Cantú—the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace—Archbishop Youhanna Moshe said that “we don’t want to live in a ghetto. That is counterproductive. That makes us a target for our enemies … We need an integrated reality, rather than a ‘Gaza’ where there’s a wall and someone is guarding people going in and out.”

