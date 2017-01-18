Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan to offer prayer from Book of Wisdom at Trump inauguration

January 18, 2017

At President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will offer a prayer for wisdom recorded in the Old Testament.

The prayer—which St. Louis Mary de Montfort drew upon in his Love of Eternal Widsom— is found in the ninth chapter of the Book of Wisdom, one of the seven books of the Old Testament generally not included in Protestant versions of the Bible.

“Had Mrs. Clinton won and invited me, I would have been just as honored,” Cardinal Dolan told Catholic News Service.

The other religious leaders invited to particpate in the inauguration ceremonies are Rev. Franklin Graham, Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Wayne Jackson, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, and televangelist Paula White.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!